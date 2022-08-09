US: Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

He is known for his roles in 'The Flash' and the Fantastic Beasts franchise

By AP Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 9:03 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 12:21 PM

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) 'The Flash'.

In a report on Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1, and found that several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The police report said Miller was located shortly before midnight on Sunday, and was issued a citation, to appear for arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court on September 26.

The felony charge adds to Miller's mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behavior. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old actor was arrested twice in Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and then for second-degree assault.

Also earlier this year, parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behaviour with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

Attorneys for Miller didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont felony charge, or the protection order related to Tokata Iron Eyes.

After appearing in several films for Warner Bros and the DCEU as the Flash, Miller stars in the upcoming standalone film 'The Flash', due out in June 2023. Though Warner Bros axed the nearly-completed 'Batgirl' film last week, the studio has suggested it remains committed to releasing 'The Flash'.

In an earnings report last week, David Zaslav, Chief Executive of Warner Bros Discovery, referenced ‘The Flash'.

“We have seen ‘The Flash', ‘Black Adam’, and ’Shazam 2. We are very excited about them," said Zaslav.

"We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better,” he added.

However, representatives for Warner Bros didn't respond to messages on Monday.

