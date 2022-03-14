US: 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills mother in car

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care
Americas2 weeks ago
A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother to death as the family was sitting in their car in a suburban Chicago supermarket parking lot, police said.
The woman was shot Saturday in Dolton and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The family was sitting in their car outside a Food for Less store when the boy somehow found the gun and fired it, striking his mother, police said. Authorities said the boy’s father was in custody after indicating that he owned the gun.
No charges have been filed as police continue investigating. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeing updated information from police.
“This could have been prevented,” Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes said Sunday as he visited the supermarket to hand out gun locks and speak to shoppers about the importance of gun safety.
ALSO READ:
“All it takes is a second: unlock it, thread it through the barrel, bring it back around, put it in and lock it back,” Holmes told WLS-TV. “If you leave it, secure it.”
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care
Americas2 weeks ago
Since taking office in January 2021, Joe Biden has pledged a more humane immigration policy and sought to dismantle the 'Remain in Mexico' program
Americas3 weeks ago
A total of 136 bodies have been retrieved to date, according to civil defence officials
Americas3 weeks ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas3 weeks ago
Kimberly Potter shot dead Daunte Wright after mistaking her gun for her Taser
Americas3 weeks ago
Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides across much of Brazil
Americas3 weeks ago
US Secretary of State lays out detail how Russia could fabricate an excuse for invading its neighbour at UN meeting.
Americas3 weeks ago
No crashes or injuries were reported.
Americas3 weeks ago