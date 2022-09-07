UAE leaders congratulate President of Brazil on Independence Day

Ministry expresses condolences to families of victims
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil on his country's Independence Day, which is marked on September 7.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to President Bolsonaro on the occasion.
