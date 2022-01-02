Twitter bans US Rep Greene's account for spreading Covid-19 misinformation

The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year
Americas1 week ago
Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company.
Greene's account was permanently suspended under the "strike" system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.
Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ALSO READ:
Twitter had previously suspended the account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week.
The ban applies to Greene's personal account, (at)mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, (at)RepMTG.
A Greene tweet posted shortly before her weeklong suspension in July claimed that the virus "is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65." According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the US deaths involving Covid-19.
Greene previously blasted a weeklong suspension as a "Communist-style attack on free speech."
The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year
Americas1 week ago
Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life
Americas1 week ago
Inyoung You sent Alexander Urtula more than 47,000 demeaning text messages from late March 2019 until his death
Americas1 week ago
It’s long-standing tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise
Americas1 week ago
Categories include visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, athletes, artists and entertainers
Americas1 week ago
Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to voter fraud
Americas1 week ago
'The American people will hear from him on that day,' says White House press secretary Jen Psaki
Americas1 week ago
Mayor will decide by Christmas whether the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will continue as planned
Americas1 week ago