Trump team eyes November 14 for 2024 US presidential bid announcement

Former president teases strong possibility of comeback during recent rally

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 6:15 PM

Former US president Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa on Thursday.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.