'Trump failed America': Biden reacts after ex-president announces 2024 election bid

The 2024 election could also prove to be a repeat of 2020, with Biden reaffirming on Wednesday that he intended to stand for re-election
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump's announcement of another run for the White House by saying that the Republican had "failed" his country while in office.
"Donald Trump failed America," Biden said in a tweet from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.
This accompanied a video compilation saying Trump presided over "rigging economy for rich", "attacking health care", "coddling extremists", "attacking women's rights", and "inciting a violent mob" to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.
This was in response to Trump's remarks on Biden's presidency at a speech the former delivered, after announcing that he would be running for President in 2024.
"I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years," Trump vowed.
Later, while participating in a ceremonial mangrove planting with other G20 leaders, reporters asked Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron if they had reactions to the Trump announcement.
The two looked at each other briefly before Biden said "not really", while Macron remained silent.
