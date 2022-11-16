'Trump failed America': Biden reacts after ex-president announces 2024 election bid

'I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years,' declared Trump in a fiery speech following the announcement

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 9:23 AM

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump's announcement of another run for the White House by saying that the Republican had "failed" his country while in office.

"Donald Trump failed America," Biden said in a tweet from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.

This accompanied a video compilation saying Trump presided over "rigging economy for rich", "attacking health care", "coddling extremists", "attacking women's rights", and "inciting a violent mob" to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

This was in response to Trump's remarks on Biden's presidency at a speech the former delivered, after announcing that he would be running for President in 2024.

"I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years," Trump vowed.

Later, while participating in a ceremonial mangrove planting with other G20 leaders, reporters asked Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron if they had reactions to the Trump announcement.

The two looked at each other briefly before Biden said "not really", while Macron remained silent.

