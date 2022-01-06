UAE

Trump accuses Biden of trying to further divide America

Former US President accuses President Joe Biden of invoking his name

By Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 7:44 PM

Last updated: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 7:45 PM

Former Republican US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused President Joe Biden of invoking his name in remarks to further divide the nation on the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters’ deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Biden, a Democrat, “used my name today to try to further divide America,” Trump said in a written statement following a speech by Biden at the Capitol marking the anniversary.

“This political theatre is all just a distraction,” Trump said.

He added: "Due to inept leadership that gave us open borders, Covid incompetence, loss of energy independence, a military in chaos, rampant inflation, corrupt elections, and lack of world standing, our Nation, perhaps for the first time, has lost its confidence!"


