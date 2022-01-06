Trump accuses Biden of trying to further divide America

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of the wind-whipped blaze that erupted on Thursday
Former Republican US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused President Joe Biden of invoking his name in remarks to further divide the nation on the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters’ deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Biden, a Democrat, “used my name today to try to further divide America,” Trump said in a written statement following a speech by Biden at the Capitol marking the anniversary.
“This political theatre is all just a distraction,” Trump said.
He added: "Due to inept leadership that gave us open borders, Covid incompetence, loss of energy independence, a military in chaos, rampant inflation, corrupt elections, and lack of world standing, our Nation, perhaps for the first time, has lost its confidence!"
