Thirteen people, including 7 children, killed in Philadelphia house fire

One person remains in critical condition
Americas3 days ago
Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, US media reported.
The city’s fire department said its officers arrived at the scene at 6:40 am (11:40 GMT) “and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story row house.”
“PFD responded to a fatal fire this morning on the 800 block of N. 23rd St,” it said in a tweet.
“It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control.”
US networks including NBC and CBS reported that the blaze in the Fairmount area of the city had killed 13 people.
The Philadelphia Inquirer said that the row house was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
The newspaper cited police as saying that the three-storey home had been converted into two apartments.
Neighbours spoken to by local media said they had been shaken by the fire.
Bill Richards, who lives nearby, told the Inquirer that shortly before 7am he had heard a woman scream “Oh my god, oh my god.”
“It’s totally devastating and upsetting,” he said.
