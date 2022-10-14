SpaceX cannot fund satellite internet network in Ukraine indefinitely, says Musk

The city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the influx of the migrants, Adams said in a speech at City Hall
Elon Musk said Friday his company SpaceX wouldn't be able to fund the Starlink satellite internet network over Ukraine indefinitely, amid reports he had asked the US military to cover the costs.
The move comes as Musk has been embroiled in public spats with Ukranian leaders who were angered by his controversial proposals for de-escalating the conflict, which included acknowledging Russian sovereignty over Crimea.
Starlink, a constellation of over 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, has been vital to Ukraine's war effort against Russia, with SpaceX donating some 25,000 ground terminals, according to an updated figure given by Musk last week.
In a series of tweets, the world's richest man appeared to confirm a report by CNN saying he had written to the Pentagon warning that his financial contributions would come to an end, and that they would need to foot the bill.
"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households," he tweeted.
Musk said the operation has already cost SpaceX $80 million and is projected to exceed $100 million by the end of the year.
But CNN said SpaceX figures shared with the Pentagon show about 85 per cent of the first 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid at least in part by countries like the US, Poland, or other entities.
They also paid for about 30 per cent of internet connectivity.
In overnight replies on Twitter on Friday, Musk expanded on the logistics of the operation.
"In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways," he said.
"We've also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder. Burn is approaching ~$20M/month."
According to CNN, SpaceX documents sent to the Pentagon said Ukraine had asked for 8,000 more Starlink terminals in July.
The Financial Times meanwhile has reported Starlink outages hit Ukrainian forces on the frontline, hindering their ability to liberate Russian-controlled areas in the east of the country, but the situation later improved.
ALSO READ:
The city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the influx of the migrants, Adams said in a speech at City Hall
Concerns rise after Putin has issued warnings in recent weeks that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia
A police investigation revealed that the victim was on the phone on Friday fearfully telling her uncle that the accused was looking for her
However, the President maintained that 'limitations on trafficking, marketing and under-age sales should stay in place'
Visitors who have been in the African country at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for the check-up
Around 665 personnel resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes
Workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the US
The search for the family of four kidnapped at gunpoint ended on Wednesday when authorities recovered their bodies from a rural orchard