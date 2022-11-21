Small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood; 8 dead

The aircraft crashed after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport, destroying seven houses and six other buildings

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane that fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin. — AP

By AP Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 11:16 PM

A small plane crashed Monday in a neighbourhood in the central Colombian city of Medellin, killing eight people on board, airport authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported on the ground.

The aircraft crashed after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport, Colombian aviation officials said in a statement. The victims were identified as six passengers and two crew members. It was not immediately clear if more than eight people were on the plane.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Medellin Mayor Daniel Quintero said in a statement that the aircraft experienced “an engine failure” during takeoff.

“Unfortunately, the pilot was not able to keep the plane aloft and it crashed in this neighbourhood,” Quintero said. Seven homes were destroyed and six other buildings damaged, he said.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded.

The aircraft was traveling to the western department of Choco.