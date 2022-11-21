Small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood; 8 dead

The Brazilian President-elect's victory has paved the way for the renewal of ties between Paris and Brasilia, following strained relations under his predecessor
A small plane crashed Monday in a neighbourhood in the central Colombian city of Medellin, killing eight people on board, airport authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported on the ground.
The aircraft crashed after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport, Colombian aviation officials said in a statement. The victims were identified as six passengers and two crew members. It was not immediately clear if more than eight people were on the plane.
The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Medellin Mayor Daniel Quintero said in a statement that the aircraft experienced “an engine failure” during takeoff.
“Unfortunately, the pilot was not able to keep the plane aloft and it crashed in this neighbourhood,” Quintero said. Seven homes were destroyed and six other buildings damaged, he said.
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded.
The aircraft was traveling to the western department of Choco.
The Senate oversees the confirmation of federal judges and cabinet members, and having the 100-seat body in his corner will be a major boon for the US President
The lacklustre attendance may reflect a desire among some party leaders to turn the page on the divisive and legally-challenged ex-president, and move on
The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted
Even though the former president’s dominance of Republican politics has led to three disappointing elections in a row for the party, he immediately claims the mantle of the party’s front-runner, thanks to a devoted, core following of millions of supporters who have repeatedly proved their loyalty to him
The ruling comes 6 months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration could not drop it
Questions regarding whether residents will receive premium models on time have arisen after Apple warned shipments would be 30 per cent lower this month
'I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years,' declared Trump in a fiery speech following the announcement