Salman Rushdie attacker 'surprised' the author survived

Henry Reese, who was set to interview Rushdie at the event, was also injured in the attack
The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack.
Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he had decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer's planned appearance.
“I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person,” Matar told the newspaper.
“He’s someone who attacked Islam. He attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”
Matar, 24, said he considered late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini “a great person”, but wouldn't say whether he was following a 1989 fatwa (edict) issued by Khomeini in Iran, that called for Rushdie’s death, after the author published 'The Satanic Verses'.
Iran has denied involvement in the attack. Matar, who lives in Fairview, New Jersey, said he hadn't had any contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. He told the Post that he had only read “a couple pages” of 'The Satanic Verses'.
Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, according to his agent, in the attack that took place on Friday. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said his condition has improved and he is on the road to recovery.
Matar, who is charged with attempted murder and assault, told the Post that he had taken a bus to Buffalo the day before the attack, and then took a Lyft to Chautauqua, about 64 km away. He bought a pass to the Chautauqua Institution grounds, and then slept in the grass the night before Rushdie's planned talk.
Matar was born in the US but holds dual citizenship in Lebanon, where his parents were born. His mother has told reporters in interviews that after a 2018 visit to see his father in Lebanon, Matar came back changed — he became moody and withdrew from his family, she said.
ALSO READ:
Henry Reese, who was set to interview Rushdie at the event, was also injured in the attack
Investigation agency seized classified documents during Trump's Mar-a-Lago home raid
They are using it as a platform to drum up cash, promote business endeavours
He fired several shots into the air as police approached
The 32-year-old actor of PAUSE with Sam Jay was found dead at a private residence
The novelist was likely to lose an eye and had nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver
Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act