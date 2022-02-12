Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacific islands

Daesh leader blew himself up along with his family during a US raid.
A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a US submarine near the Kuril Islands to force it to leave the country’s territorial waters, Moscow said Saturday, amid raging tensions over Ukraine.
During planned military drills the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer detected a US Navy Virginia class submarine in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific, the defence ministry said.
When the submarine ignored demands to surface, the crew of the frigate “used appropriate means” and the US submarine left at full speed, the ministry said without providing further details.
The ministry also said it had summoned the US defence attache in Moscow over the incident.
“In connection with the violation by the US Navy submarine of the state border of the Russian Federation, the defence attache at the US embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian defence ministry”, the defence ministry said.
The incident came amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West that have seen Moscow surround Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops, with Washington warning that an all-out invasion could begin “any day.”
Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday condemned the claims as a “provocation”.
