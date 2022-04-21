Russia slaps travel ban on US VP Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg

Travel ban also includes top Pentagon officials, US business leaders and journalists

By AFP Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 7:41 PM

Russia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans in retaliation for sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said the travel ban, which also includes top Pentagon officials, US business leaders and journalists, would remain in effect "in perpetuity".