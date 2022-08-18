Rushdie's attacker indicted, expected to appear in court

The inclusion of the new category goes beyond the US discrimination laws
A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday.
Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.
Initial charges were filed the next day, when Matar's court-appointed lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The prosecutor's office did not immediately release the new charges.
Rushdie, 75, is getting treatment in a Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds. His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, has said Rushdie a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm, and could lose an eye.
Rushdie's life has been in jeopardy since 1989 when an edict demanding his death over his novel “The Satanic Verses" was issued. A bounty of over $3 million was placed on his head.
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt called the attack “preplanned."
The author had just taken the stage at the normally tranquil lakeside retreat for a discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression when Matar jumped onstage.
Henry Reese, 73, the co-founder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruising and other minor injuries.
Henry Reese, who was set to interview Rushdie at the event, was also injured in the attack
