Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The factory produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas
Americas3 days ago
The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas on Tuesday to some of Donald Trump’s closet advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.
The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.
ALSO READ:
“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.
The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump. The panel is also seeking information about Giuliani’s reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.
The factory produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas
Americas3 days ago
Jason Walker threatens to catapult racism back into the spotlight as Black Americans demand justice over several killings
Americas4 days ago
The President vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections
Americas4 days ago
Republicans have long accused the debate commission of being biased in favour of Democratic candidates
Americas5 days ago
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said the trial could begin late this year
Americas6 days ago
James Kiley claims Mary Trump seeks to retaliate against her family for allegedly defrauding her out of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
Americas1 week ago
145 municipalities were in a state of emergency due to flooding that has already forced more than 17,000 people to leave their homes
Americas1 week ago
This comes as the Omicron variant fueled a jump in cases
Americas1 week ago