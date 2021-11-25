Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy is 'benign': White House physician

The extremely rare copy was estimated to be worth $15 million to $20 million
Americas6 days ago
A polyp removed during President Joe Biden's colonoscopy last week "is a benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion" for which no more action is required at this time, the White House physician said in a letter released on Wednesday.
The polyp was identified as a "tubular adenoma," which is similar to one Biden had removed in 2008, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in the letter, which is dated Tuesday.
He said routine surveillance is recommended and that Biden should have another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.
Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday as he underwent the procedure, making her the first woman to hold the presidential reins in US history.
In addition to the colonoscopy, Biden had a physical exam and O'Connor pronounced on Friday that the president was "healthy" and "vigorous" and fit for duty.
Biden, 79, is the oldest person to take office as US president, leading to high interest in his health and well-being.
The extremely rare copy was estimated to be worth $15 million to $20 million
Americas6 days ago
'He died while was on his way to the hospital'
Americas1 week ago
'This is one of the most important works by Kahlo ever to come to auction'
Americas1 week ago
Wu is also the first person of colour to be elected mayor in the city's history
Americas1 week ago
Both leaders try to tamp down tension in meeting.
Americas1 week ago
Neighbors, bystanders asked to share videos or photos from phones or house surveillance systems to help identify suspects.
Americas1 week ago
The landslides and floods come less than six months after an out of control wild fire gutted an entire town.
Americas1 week ago
Strong winds gusting up to 90 kmph could lead to power outages
Americas1 week ago