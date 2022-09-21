Police find 2-year-old boy dead in a parked car in Alabama

The Argentine press have dubbed the four suspects the 'cotton candy gang' because they sold the sugary sweet on the street
A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care centre apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said.
A relative discovered the child inside a car at Kids Campus in rural Blount County on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were around 90 degrees, authorities said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, could not be revived.
It wasn't clear exactly how long the boy had been inside the vehicle, but Police Chief Charles Clifton said it may have been an “extended time throughout the day."
“I believe everyone I saw on the scene has children, so it's extremely difficult to be involved in something like that,” Clifton told reporters during a briefing.
The district attorney's office will determine whether any charges are warranted.
At least 28 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the United States, including six this month, according to a website that tracks such cases, kidsandcars.org.
ALSO READ:
The Argentine press have dubbed the four suspects the 'cotton candy gang' because they sold the sugary sweet on the street
John Shipton, father of the Julian Assange, wants to find allies and convince the US to drop espionage charges against his son
The new motion on the military's deployment had been due to expire in 2024, but will now carry through for five more years
The verdict of the jury in US District Court in Chicago came after jurors deliberated for 11 hours over two days
Anyone who administers the procedure and is not a doctor or osteopath with hospital-admission privileges would be subject to prison time
Trump's lawyers revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the resort
Luckily, the capsule carrying experiments escaped, and floated safely back to Earth
Trump’s alleged mishandling of the documents has stunned lawmakers of both parties