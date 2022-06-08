Police arrest armed man who made threats against US Supreme Court justice

US president says after the Texas elementary school shooting, there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions
Americas1 week ago
US police arrested an armed man who made threats against Brett Kavanaugh near the conservative Supreme Court justice's home, the court said Wednesday.
"At approximately 1:50 am today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," the court said in a statement.
The arrest came as the court prepares to release potentially landmark judgements on two politically charged cases on gun rights and abortion.An armed man who made threats against conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's home in Maryland early on Wednesday, a court spokesperson said.
The Washington Post reported that the man, who it said was in his mid-20s, was angry about a draft opinion leaked last month signaling that the court was preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
"At approximately 1:50 am today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.
The Supreme Court building has been surrounded by high black fencing since the leak of that decision, which court officials said was authentic but a preliminary draft that did not necessarily represent the final decision. The draft decision triggered protests in Washington and other cities by abortion rights supporters.
US president says after the Texas elementary school shooting, there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions
Americas1 week ago
56 people confirmed dead, and another 56 remain missing in northeastern Brazil
Americas1 week ago
Anger grows over decision by local law enforcement agencies to allow shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour
Americas1 week ago
At least eight calls to emergency services were placed from inside while law enforcement waited outside
Americas1 week ago
Chicago faced with deadly heat wave due to climate change
Americas1 week ago
Some students say they were forced to play dead as gunman went on killing spree
Americas1 week ago
“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," says the former president
Americas1 week ago
Young survivors of the attack said they pretended to be dead while waiting for help
Americas1 week ago