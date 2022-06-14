Musk to face Twitter employees at meeting

Girl fears such violence could happen again at school
Americas6 days ago
Billionaire Elon Musk will address Twitter employees at a meeting this week, the company confirmed Tuesday, in a first since launching his troubled $44 billion bid for the social media platform.
The meeting is set for Thursday and comes as Musk is in a standoff with Twitter’s leadership over the service’s user numbers that have put the buyout in doubt.
Twitter, referring to the gathering, said “We can confirm this is true and happening.”
Since Musk’s takeover move became public in April, Twitter has been roiled by uncertainty over its future but also by concerns about being led by the mercurial Tesla chief.
Musk has advocated a less restrictive approach to what users can post on Twitter and is on record saying he would lift the ban the platform slapped on former US president Donald Trump — a highly polarizing decision.
The idea of Musk taking over Twitter has also stoked protest from critics who warn his stewardship will embolden hate groups and disinformation campaigns.
Musk has threatened to withdraw his bid, accusing Twitter of failing to provide data on fake accounts, but the company has since reportedly agreed to provide him access.
Some observers have seen Musk’s questioning of Twitter bots as a means to end the takeover process, or to pressure Twitter into lowering the price.
Girl fears such violence could happen again at school
Americas6 days ago
He was angry about a draft opinion leaked last month
Americas6 days ago
An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd
Americas1 week ago
Lawyers ask company to provide information on communications with gunman Salvador Ramos
Americas1 week ago
Decision comes as Riyadh addresses US president's priorities – agreeing to hike in oil production and extending Yemen truce
Americas1 week ago
Multiple people wounded, medical complex is a catastrophic scene: Police
Americas1 week ago
This is the first face-to-face talk between the leaders
Americas2 weeks ago
The government banned 1,500 types of military-grade or assault-style firearms after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia killed 23, last year
Americas2 weeks ago