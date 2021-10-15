Mexico: 2 injured in airport shooting, says police chief

House committee probing Capitol riots votes unanimously on move
Americas6 days ago
An attempted robbery turned into a shootout close to Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning in which an alleged attacker was killed and two men were injured, according to security officials.
Mexico City Police said they believed that at least one gunman on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom - a bodyguard - fired shots in return, fatally wounding the alleged robber.
Flights and other operations were not affected by the incident, according to the airport's media office.
Images published by outlet Telediario showed a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a crumpled motorcycle in front of it, just a short distance from a traffic circle where passengers arrive at and leave the airport's Terminal 2.
The shootout began outside the sprawling airport property, according to officials. It was not immediately clear if any shots were fired within the airport perimeter.
Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said in a post on Twitter that the two injured men were "out of danger."
Violent incidents are not common at Mexico City's airport, the country's biggest. However, in 2007, the severed heads of two men who worked for a private customs firm were found nearby.
House committee probing Capitol riots votes unanimously on move
Americas6 days ago
All 21 passengers on board were safely evacuated
Americas6 days ago
The President's Commission on White House Fellows called this year's appointees 'the most diverse class in the history of the programme'
Americas1 week ago
Armed forces and police will be 'felt with force' in the streets, he said
Americas1 week ago
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
Americas1 week ago
An overnight curfew has been imposed until further notice
Americas1 week ago
Clinton's fever and white blood cell count have normalised, doctor says.
Americas1 week ago
Group was kidnapped by a gang according to a voice message
Americas1 week ago