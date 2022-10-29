Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Peru's central coast

No reports of damage as monitoring continues in vulnerable areas

By Wam Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 3:57 PM

An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.

Peru's emergency authorities (COEN) said on Twitter that there had not been any reports of damage, adding that residents felt the quake "slightly" and that monitoring was continuing in vulnerable areas.

EMSC reported that the quake was at a depth of 15 kilometres.