Lottery fever grips US ahead of world record $1.9 billion Powerball draw

On Monday, Americans were dreaming big hours before numbers were to be drawn for the staggering $1.9 billion US Powerball jackpot — the largest lottery prize in world history, driving a new surge in lottery fever across the country.
With no ticket matching Saturday's winning numbers, the pot was rolled over — and even those who do not usually play the lottery were taking their chances, forming lines at convenience stores around the country to buy their tickets.
The odds of winning the jackpot are still 1 in 292.2 million. If there were duplicate winners who selected the same combination of numbers, they would share the jackpot.
The last time someone claimed the Powerball jackpot was August 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated $206.9 million. Since then, the Powerball jackpot has grown and grown.
While no one claimed the big prize on Saturday, 16 tickets matched the five main numbers to win $1 million each. To get the jackpot, one must get the Powerball number, too.
A Powerball ticket costs just $2, and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, calculated for Monday's jackpot at $929 million, or they could opt for payments over 29 years.
Most winners choose the lump sum payout.
Twitter was full of lottery hopefuls dreaming of what they could do with all that money, from using it to help the needy, to buying every single one of their followers "a Classic Chocolate Frosty from Wendys".
Hope springs eternal for some enthusiasts.
