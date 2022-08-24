Jill Biden has rebound case of Covid, US President tests negative

Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon
US First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.
President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.
Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, S.C. She isolated in the beach town until she received two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.
Biden's deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”
Jill Biden, 71, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. She had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from Covid-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.
The White House said the president was considered a close contact, and would wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.
Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon
He said earlier that he would leave the position at the end of President Biden's term
A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a couple
The trip will test limits of the US president’s influence in a party that has shown flashes of disloyalty in recent weeks
She is the former president's leading critic
The agency also said it is not advising people to stop eating at the establishment or not to eat romaine lettuce
Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot after an argument
Prosecutors also announced they had issued arrest warrants in the case against 83 others