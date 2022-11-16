iPhone 14 shortage: Will UAE fans face delays?

The 2024 election could also prove to be a repeat of 2020, with Biden reaffirming on Wednesday that he intended to stand for re-election
As Apple smartphone buyers worldwide are facing delays in receiving the latest premium iPhone 14 models due to supply chain issues, buyers in the UAE are having a different experience.
Apple expects 30 per cent lower iPhone shipments in November following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, but it is unlikely to hit fans in the UAE. Major retailers have sufficient stocks to meet the demand for new premium models of the world's leading smartphone manufacturer.
"We have sufficient stocks of iPhone 14's premium models, and all the orders are being delivered as per commitment," says one of the leading telecom service providers in the UAE.
Other retailers also informed Khaleej Times that iPhone 14 variants are in demand, but there is no shortage of stocks.
"Apple supply chain issues and [the] anticipated 30 per cent shortfall in iPhone 14 production have no serious impact in the UAE due to [the] availability of stocks in the country. We are going to receive another big shipment of iPhone 14 variants by the end of November," said a retailer requesting anonymity.
Earlier this month, Apple issued an alert regarding the decline in iPhone 14 production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant due to China's zero-Covid-19 policy, forcing some global firms to shut local stores and cut forecasts.
"Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we are prioritising the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain," said the Apple newsroom.
"We continue to see strong demand for [the] iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated, and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," it added.
The assembling facility in the Zhengzhou plant – one of the world's most prominent – employs about 200,000 people, and it will not be able to work at 100 per cent capacity due to Covid-related restrictions at the site, causing supply chain issues for Apple's latest premium smartphones globally.
Market researcher Trendforce cut the iPhone shipment forecast for the October-December quarter by two million to three million units from 80 million, due to the Zhengzhou factory's inability to utilise its 100 per cent production capacity.
"We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker," the Cupertino, California-based company said.
When contacted, both the telecom service providers in the UAE – e& by etisalat and du – confirmed that iPhone 14 customers would get their orders on time.
"We share the excitement of our customers in getting their iPhone 14 smartphones. Du is committed to fulfilling all orders on time and ensuring a seamless customer experience," a du spokesperson told Khaleej Times.
Apple is the only smartphone manufacturer which has delivered positive growth during the third quarter as worldwide smartphone shipments declined by 9.7 per cent to 301.9 million units, according to the preliminary data from the International Data Corporation's worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker.
The Hong Kong-based market data company Counterpoint Research also ranked Apple with positive growth in the July-September quarter, with a 1.7 per cent increase in smartphone shipments to 48.8 million units, compared to 48 million units in the same quarter last year.
ALSO READ:
The 2024 election could also prove to be a repeat of 2020, with Biden reaffirming on Wednesday that he intended to stand for re-election
The former President escorted his daughter down the aisle and kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with Boulos in Mar-a-Lago
The dispute likely to remain unresolved for a long time as the losing side may take the fight to US Supreme Court, a process that could extend into 2024 or 2025
One of the planes, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people, the other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot
News footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the aircraft in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter
Trump is set to declare his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday, an announcement planned as a triumphant follow-on to expected election victory for Republicans
Prosecutors ask her to pay $800 million to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up
After starting the company as a 19-year-old, she proceeded to raise nearly $1 billion from investors swayed by what turned out to be bogus promises