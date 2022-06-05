Indian engineer threatens to bomb American school bus, arrested

Several passenger planes were loading baggage at the time of the incident
Asia1 day ago
An engineer was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a school bus in the United States of America, police said on Sunday.
“An engineer youth living in India's Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) threatened to blow up a school in America. The crime branch of Bhopal had sent an alert to the Khandwa police two days ago. The police have arrested an engineer youth.
The accused had sent threatening messages to an international group on a social media platform,” said Chief Superintendent of police, Poonamchand Yadav.
The accused is a resident of Mahadevi Nagar, Khandwa. Police and security agencies from Delhi to Khandwa came into alert mode after the matter was reported.
