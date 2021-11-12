Houston concert stampede: Another 90 lawsuits filed for 200 victims

A stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27.

Attorneys representing more than 200 people claiming they were injured in last week's Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston said on Friday that they are filing another 90 lawsuits against the promoters of the event in which at least nine people died.

A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last Friday killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27 and injured scores.

"We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld festival," Attorney Ben Crump announced at a news conference in Houston.

The filing of the latest 90 cases follows at least 50 other suits have been brought against producer Live Nation Entertainment Inc and Scott over the deaths and injuries related to the concert.

The latest victim of the stampede to succumb was 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University computer science student who died late on Wednesday. A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalised in critical condition, police have said.

Crump said any one of several concert officials could have prevented deaths and injuries by stopping the show and turning on the house lights when the chaos in the crowd became apparent.

“Nobody should ever die from going to a concert,” said Crump. “So this lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it's about making sure that the promoters and the organizers know that you cannot allow this to ever happen in the future.”

Live Nation and Scott could not be immediately reached for comment.