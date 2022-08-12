Hollywood actor Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support

She has been in coma since crashing her car into a house

Reuters

By Agencies Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 9:59 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM

American actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-storey house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heche starred in a number of movies from the 1990s including "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Donnie Brasco" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Heche is also known for her role on the soap opera "Another World," for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

During the 1990s, she was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.