Hollywood actor Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support

The elaborate scam began in 2020
American actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.
Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-storey house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Heche starred in a number of movies from the 1990s including "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Donnie Brasco" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Heche is also known for her role on the soap opera "Another World," for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.
During the 1990s, she was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
The elaborate scam began in 2020
Consumers struggling with skyrocketing prices got a hint of relief last month, when prices didn’t budge at all from June
He cites his constitutional right against self-incrimination
Earlier, on Monday, the FBI had raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida
His lawyer expects it to be reduced to $1.5 million
US has declared the disease a public health emergency
He is known for his roles in 'The Flash' and the Fantastic Beasts franchise
No injuries were reported in the shopping complex