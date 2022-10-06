Hands zip-tied, forced into truck: Chilling video shows Indian-origin family’s abduction in US

The search for the family of four kidnapped at gunpoint ended on Wednesday when authorities recovered their bodies from a rural orchard

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM

The search for a family of four kidnapped at gunpoint ended on Wednesday when authorities recovered their bodies from a rural orchard in California.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has now released CCTV footage showing how the Indian-origin family were taken from a trucking company in Central California on Monday.

In the video, the suspect can be seen surveilling the property before conversing with one of the men. He is then seen forcing Jasdeep Singh, 36, and Amandeep Singh, 39, into the backseat of the latter's pickup truck. Both men have their hands bound behind their backs with zip-ties.

The suspect returns to the trailer and leads out a woman carrying daughter Aroohi Deri in her arms. Both mother and daughter are also forced into the truck before the suspect enters and drives off.

Despite the fact that the kidnapped family were all wearing jewellery, family members reported that nothing was stolen from the trucking company. However, an ATM card belonging to one of the deceased was used after the theft in Atwater, a town just over 14km north of Merced, reported Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

