Gen Z secures first US House seat with 25-year-old's win

Arrested in Dubai: Instagram influencer 'Hushpuppi' gets 11-year jail term for money laundering
He was sentenced to 135 months in US federal prison and was ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution to two fraud victims
Generation Z will soon have its voice in Washington.
On Tuesday, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, all of 25 years old, became the first Gen Z member-elect of Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives.
As a candidate in a district that leans solidly Democratic, Frost's victory over Republican Calvin Wimbish was called by US networks shortly after polls closed.
"WE WON!!!!" tweeted an exuberant Frost. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."
As a member of the generation comprising today's teens and young adults, the African-American Frost, raised by an adoptive mother of Cuban descent, would stand out among the white faces and grey hair in the lower House, where the average age is a seasoned 58.
"We need that representation in Congress so that way we have a government that looks like the country and knows what the country is going through," the candidate told AFP in Orlando last month on the campaign trail.
Frost, who was driving an Uber during the campaign to make ends meet, has aligned solidly with the Democratic party's progressive wing, focusing on social justice and the fight against climate change. He has said he will use his position in Washington to seek solutions to gun violence in America.
Frost was just 15 in 2012 when, like so many fellow Americans, he was horrified by the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and he decided to get involved in civic activism.
Later, he became a national representative of March For Our Lives, the student-led group that launched with a massive 2018 rally against gun violence.
In New Hampshire — another Gen Z candidate, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt — is also running for Congress, although she hails from the opposite side of the political spectrum, and is in a more competitive race.
A proud supporter of former president Donald Trump, Leavitt advocates lower taxes and stricter border controls.
Republican Madison Cawthorn is currently the youngest member of Congress, at age 27.
ALSO READ:
He was sentenced to 135 months in US federal prison and was ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution to two fraud victims
The former president has been increasingly explicit about his plans to launch a third presidential campaign
A ticket costs just $2, and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, or could opt for payments over 29 years
His tweet to more than 110 million followers on Monday represented the first time the head of a major social media platform explicitly endorsed a US political party
Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a host of state and local posts
Nearly 200 blazes and six fire deaths have been tied to ‘micromobility’ device batteries this year in New York City, says Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn
The prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the lottery
Odds of winning the world's largest lotto prize are 1 in 292.2 million