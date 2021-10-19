Ecuador president declares state of emergency over drug violence

Quito - Armed forces and police will be 'felt with force' in the streets, he said

By AFP Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 7:06 AM

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso on Monday declared a state of emergency in the country grappling with a surge in drug-related violence, and ordered the mobilisation of police and military in the streets.

“Starting immediately, our Armed Forces and police will be felt with force in the streets because we are decreeing a state of emergency throughout the national territory,” said the president in a speech broadcast by the state channel EcuadorTV.

