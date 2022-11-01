Driver crashes Halloween block party in US, shot by officer: Report

One of the residents of the area explained that the man initially approached slowly, but then increased speed, despite warnings from the crowd

A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday night, police said.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual “Halloween on the Boulevard" block party in Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood.

Children and adults were out in the neighbourhood trick-or-treating, when a car drove recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7pm, Omaha Police Lt Neal Bonacci said.

The driver of the vehicle was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. The name of the driver has not yet been released. Police say no one else was injured.

Chrissy Lopez, a resident of the neighbourhood, told the Omaha World-Herald that the vehicle initially drove slowly through the crowd as people yelled at the driver to stop.

“He would stop and then drive a little more,” she said.

“I heard his engine rev and people started screaming, and I thought ‘Oh no'. And then I heard the gunshots, and everybody just started screaming and running and crying.”

Police and firefighters were already on the scene for the block party, which is put on by the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association, and draws thousands of people to the area each year. The shooting is under investigation.

