Donald Trump falls off Forbes 400 rich list for first time in 25 years

Los Angeles - He is down $600 million since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

By Web report Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 12:11 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 10:39 AM

Former US President Donald Trump is a man of much wealth. And for the last 25 years, he has been a standard feature on the Forbes 400 list of richest men in the world.

Not so this year.

For the first time in the last couple of decades, the business magnate — whose net worth is an estimated $2.5 billion — fell short of the cutoff to make the list by about $400 million.

According to Forbes, the media personality is "just as wealthy as he was a year ago", when he stood at No. 339 on the ranking. However, he is down $600 million since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic — a fact that cost him a spot on the coveted rich list.

Of course, the real estate mogul has bigger things to worry about at the moment.

Earlier this week, a New York state judge gave Trump a December 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a defamation lawsuit filed by a former contestant on "The Apprentice" after he denied her sexual assault accusations.

Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York state court in Manhattan said Trump must submit to a deposition, after his lawyer said Trump planned to countersue his accuser, Summer Zervos, under a state law designed to encourage free speech.

Zervos is not alone. Former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation, after he denied having raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

(With inputs from Reuters)