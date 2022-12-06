Canada: 21-year-old woman shot dead outside gas station

Security camera footage showed the assailant wearing a bulletproof vest and using a semiautomatic pistol for the attacks
A 21-year-old Sikh woman was shot dead in Canada in a shooting incident outside a gas station in Mississauga.
On Monday, the Peel Regional Police identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur, and said that she was an employee of the gas station, CBC reported.
The police revealed that the victim was from Brampton, and added that when officials arrived at the shooting site, they saw the woman with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman died.
Police said that they believe it was a targeted incident. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are looking for a male suspect, according to CBC News.
According to CBC citing a news release, police said that the suspect was in a three-quarter-length dark winter jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants, a dark winter toque and white gloves. It appears that he was smoking a cigarette.
Police said he did not pull the hood up over his head until shortly before shooting the victim at close range.
After canvassing the area for video and interviewing witnesses, police have determined that the suspect was on foot in the area, three hours before the shooting.
Earlier, he was seen crossing over Britannia Road (east of the intersection), and then crossing Creditview Road (north of the intersection), CBC reported.
After the shooting, he was seen running westbound across Creditview Road, then Britannia Road, and onto Camgreen Circle.
