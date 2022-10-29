Biden to cast early vote, along with granddaughter, a first-time voter

The Pentagon's parallel efforts with the space agency highlight a turning point for the US government, after decades evaluating UFOs, dating back to the 1940s
US President Joe Biden will cast an early vote in the crucial Nov 8 midterm elections on Saturday, joined by his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, as Democrats fight for every vote.
Polls suggest Democrats could lose control of both houses of Congress, with voter discontent over high inflation spoiling the momentum Democrats had hoped to win from a bitter fight with Repubicans over abortion rights.
Voter turnout — usually far lower in midterm elections than in presidential ballot years —will be a critical factor in battleground states, and Democrats are urging voters to cast their ballots early.
"Democracy is literally, not figuratively, on the ballot this year," Biden told supporters at a $1 million Democratic fundraiser in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the election the "most important by-election in our lifetime."
"Let's be clear: This election is not a referendum. It's a choice. A choice between two vastly different visions of America," Biden said, vowing to codify the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion that was overturned by the Supreme Court in June - if Democrats can increase their numbers in the Senate.
A total of 19,495,342 early votes have been cast nationwide, according the US Elections Project.
Some 8.3 million voters who turned 18 since the previous general election in 2020 are eligible to vote in this year's elections, according to the non-partisan Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement at Tufts University.
The center estimates that 50% of young people aged 18-29 voted in the 2020 presidential election, an 11% jump from 2016, but voter turnout tends to be lower in non-presidential election years.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration's relationship with the Tesla CEO
The shooting that also injured six people at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death
Manhattan prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization with hiding the compensation it paid to some of its top executives between 2005 and 2021
The US president says he is physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House
It is not yet clear what kind of access people without health insurance will have to the vaccine
Pieces of the plane carrying Rainer Schaller, who runs chains of fitness and gym outlets including Gold’s Gym, were found in water
She rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s