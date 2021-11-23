UAE

Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024: White House spokeswoman

Biden has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four year term.

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 6:44 AM

US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four year term.


