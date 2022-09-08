Argentina: Attacker and girlfriend ‘planned’ attempted hit on VP Kirchner, judge says

The body was recovered by a Good Samaritan on Sunday
The man accused of trying to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner had planned the attack with his girlfriend, the judge in charge of the investigation said on Wednesday night, according to news reports.
The alleged shooter in the attack (at point blank range) last week, Fernando Sabag Montiel, and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte — both of whom are in custody — are accused of trying to assassinate Kirchner "with planning and prior agreement", Judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti said in an indictment of the two, according to the Telam news agency.
