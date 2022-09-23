10 killed in Mexico bar shooting in state ravaged by violence

Child was left in the vehicle for an extended amount of time and could not be revived
Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country.
"It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato, which has been convulsed in recent years by vicious turf wars between rival drug gangs.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said all ten victims in Wednesday's attack were male, and that no arrests had been made yet.
A state government official said nine of the men were killed at the scene, while another died of his wounds after being taken to hospital.
Calling the shooting a "cowardly attack", Guanajuato's governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez on Twitter expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
He did not provide details of the attack.
The federal security ministry said this week that Guanajuato has seen the most murders this year among Mexican states, recording 2,115 victims between January and August.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Thursday morning that 20 homicides had been registered across Guanajuato on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Child was left in the vehicle for an extended amount of time and could not be revived
The explosion at the 36-unit, four-story apartment building in the South Austin neighbourhood occurred at about 9am local time
Hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, this marks a return of public events at the White House following the easing of Covid-19 curbs
Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital's already notorious traffic
The president's remarks come shortly after his administration asked Congress for billions of dollars to maintain its testing and vaccine programmes
Many took advantage of an expected half day truce to rush to distribution centres to stockpile a few days supply of water and cooking gas
It is the "first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys"
The nine-letter landmark that beams down on Tinseltown turns 100 years old in 2023