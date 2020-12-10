'AK vs AK': Anil Kapoor apologises after IAF objects to Netflix trailer

Kapoor tweeted a video to apologise and explain his stance on the matter.

Actor Anil Kapoor has apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after the organisation raised objection to certain scenes featuring the actor in his upcoming OTT film, AK vs AK.

Earlier in the day, the IAF took to Twitter to express displeasure over Kapoor wearing a wrong uniform and using abusive language in the film, urging the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies.

Kapoor tweeted a video to apologise and explain his stance on the matter.

"It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film 'AK vs AK' has offended some people. As I am wearing the Indian Air Force Uniform while using unparliamentary language, I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting sentiments," he said in the video message.

The actor continued: "I would like to supply some context to hopefully help you understand how things came to me this way. My character is in uniform in the film because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped the anger and rage he portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter.

"It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmaker to disrespect the Indian Air Force. I have always had utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defence personnel and therefore I truly apologise for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiment," he added.

Netflix has also issued a statement on the matter.

"Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation," read a post on Netflix India's official Twitter handle.

Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of IAF stated: "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk."

The tweet was a response to Anil's post where he unveiled the trailer. "No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK," he tweeted while sharing the trailer.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

In the film, Anil will be seen playing himself, and not an airforce officer. As far as the uniform is concerned, "AK vs AK" is a film shot within a film -- something which was highlighted in the trailer as well. The trailer shows Anil shooting for another project in the costume when Anurag stepped in his vanity van, and says "I want to narrate a script to you."

The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and slated to release on December 24.