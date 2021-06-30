- EVENTS
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo welcomes Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Middle East South Asia) to its Sustainable Aviation Fuel programme
Hellmann’s Middle East South Asia operation is the first in the region to join the Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.
The Middle East South Asia (MESA) operation of Hellmann Worldwide, one of the largest global logistics service providers has become the first in the region to join the Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme. Hellmann is a global logistics services provider with a strong commitment to sustainability focusing on the three pillars of economy, ecology, and social issues. The AFKLMP Cargo SAF contract was signed at the regional Air FranceKLM office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by senior representatives of both companies. Air FranceKLM launched its innovative corporate SAF programme in January 2021 to enable companies to play an active role in the future of sustainable travel.
Air France and KLM have been involved in research and development programmes in the field of alternative fuels for many years. In 2011, the two airlines were among the first to operate commercial flights, demonstrating a possible alternative to fossil fuels. Sustainable aviation fuels can today be made from waste oils, waste products and forest residues. They can be incorporated into jet fuel without any engine modifications. Their use can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 85% compared to conventional fuel.
The Cargo SAF Programme makes it possible for shippers and forwarders to power a share of their flights using SAF. Customers may choose their level of engagement and AFKLMP Cargo ensures that the total amount of investment is used for the sourcing of SAF. Cargo SAF Programme partners receive a third-party audited report justifying the purchased amount of SAF linked to the traffic volume, and indicating the achieved reduction in CO2, helping make air transport more sustainable. By participating in the Cargo SAF Programme, customers not only reduce their carbon footprint but also demonstrate leadership and a commitment to a more sustainable future.
Mr. Baby George, Vice President – Airfreight, Hellmann MESA stated “In our 150-year long company history, we have always been organisation that lives sustainability; always keeping in mind our great responsibility for people, the environment and also society. These values are firmly embedded in our global F.A.M.I.L.Y culture. Joining hands with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo has given us an opportunity to contribute towards reducing our carbon footprint, in freight transportation. We are proud to associate ourselves with the SAF program in the region, which strengthens our collaboration with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and our customers who are committed to sustainable freight transportation initiatives”
Mr. Philippe van Meir, Director Middle East & Southern Asia, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo: “We are proud to sign this first SAF agreement in the Middle East, where interest and commitment to sustainable aviation is growing rapidly, and to welcome Hellmann Middle East - South Asia in joining our programme. With this agreement we are frontrunners in the industry by delivering green logistics solutions. Our shared commitment to creating a sustainable future for aviation means that together, we are now taking ambitious steps to achieving this by pioneering the development and adoption of these revolutionary fuels in the region.”
About Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Since its foundation in 1871, Hellmann has developed into one of the largest international logistics providers. With its headquarters in Osnabruck, Germany and high-performance products including Airfreight, Seafreight, Road & Rail, and Contract Logistics, offers the right solution for the complex logistics requirements of its customers across specialized vertical industry solutions including automotive, healthcare, fashion, perishable, FMCG, technology, chemical and marine. Hellmann focusses on its future-oriented digital services for maximum transparency and more efficient supply chains.
Media Contact
Christiane Brüning I M +49 151 2034 0316 I E Christiane.bruening@hellmann.com
About Air France KLM Martinair Cargo
The Air France-KLM Group is a global airline group with a strong European base. Its main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance. Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is the Air France-KLM Group’s dedicated air cargo business. Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is a member of SkyTeam Cargo (www.skyteamcargo.com) offering even larger network coverage. Please click here to go to our press releases online or visit www.afklcargo.com for more information about Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.
Media contact
Gerard A. Roelfzema | M +31(0)6 53 66 30 29 | E gerard.roelfzema@klm.com