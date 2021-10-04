- EVENTS
AG Power, part of the diversified Al Ghurair Investment group, was selected as the winner of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) in the Construction category at the latest Business Excellence Awards 2021, credited for its progressive approach to developing innovative power solutions that meet world-class standards. Established in 2017, AG Power is renowned for operating with a mission to deliver sustainable, customer- focused and value-driven power distribution solutions. AG Power is recognised as a trusted leader in the market – and a reputation for approaching construction projects with core philosophy to enhance lives. For more information about AG Power and the services they offer,
Visit: https://www.agpowerme.com
