WHO probing cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia

The attack by Ethiopia's air force causes deaths and injuries
The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert on Wednesday over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
The UN health agency also cautioned the contaminated medications may have been distributed outside of the West African country, with global exposure "possible".
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the four cold and cough syrups in question "have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children".
"The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families."
Tedros said WHO was also "conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India".
According to the medical product alert issued by WHO on Wednesday, the four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
On Thursday, Gambian authorities began collecting paracetamol and promethazine syrup from rural households in the West Coast Region and Upper River Region.
A Gambian health ministry investigation, which began in July and is ongoing, also cited the E. coli bacteria as a possible cause of the acute kidney failure outbreak.
"The preliminary results from the ongoing investigation indicate that it is most probably the paracetamol and promethazine syrups that caused the acute kidney injury cases in this outbreak," Abubacarr Jagne, the nephrologist leading the health ministry's investigation, told AFP Wednesday.
Health authorities had on September 23 ordered a recall of all medicines containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup.
The attack by Ethiopia's air force causes deaths and injuries
Armed forces battled the militants for 30 hours from Friday evening at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu
At least 12 people were killed after Al Shabaab militants attacked and took control of the Hayat Hotel
The broadband network was installed at an altitude of 3,720m
Candidates or others have seven days to file any challenge over the election results while the Supreme Court will have 14 days to rule
Chaos emerges as three members of the election commission refuse to support the “opaque nature” of the final phase of election process
Residents said bystanders braved flames, smoke to save children from the burning building
Race remains close between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto