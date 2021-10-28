UN urges Sudan military leaders to restore civilian-led government

Security Council unanimously passes statement expressing 'serious concern'

Thu 28 Oct 2021

The UN Security Council called Thursday on Sudan’s new military rulers to restore the civilian-led government that they toppled this week.

The council passed unanimously a statement that expressed “serious concern” about the coup Monday in the poverty-stricken African nation which has experienced only rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956.

The council called for the immediate release of all those detained by the military authorities and urged “all stakeholders to engage in dialogue without pre-conditions.”