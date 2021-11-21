UAE welcomes signing of political agreement in Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes success for Sudanese parties in completing the transitional period

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok hold documents during a ceremony to reinstate Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. — AP

By Wam Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 11:19 PM

The UAE has welcomed the signing of a political agreement by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, and Dr Abdullah Hamdouk, the Prime Minister of the Transitional Council.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE wished full success for all Sudanese parties in their next endeavours to complete the transitional period based on the agreement reached by the people of Sudan to underpin the stability and prosperity of the country.

ALSO READ:

The MoFAIC affirmed the UAE's faith in the brotherly Sudanese people's ability to overcome the challenges of the ongoing stage thanks to the constitutional, legal and political compromise that governs the transitional period.

The ministry underlined the UAE's keenness to deepen and expand the scope of cooperation with the Republic of Sudan and advance it to new heights across all fields with a view to further consolidating the strong relations between the two nations and their peoples.

The ministry also reiterated the UAE's support for Sudan and its standing by its people in order to achieve their aspirations for stability and development.