Sudan's PM Hamdok escorted back home: military source

Fifty one bodies recovered, 69 still unaccounted for
Africa2 weeks ago
Sudan's deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been returned to his own home the day after a military coup, a military source said late Tuesday.
"The prime minister... has been accompanied back to his own home in Kafouri district and security measures have been put in place around the perimeter of his home," the source, who requested anonymity, told AFP.
Coup leader and army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan had earlier on Tuesday said that Hamdok was "at my home... (and) in good health".
About 150 students went missing after armed men raided the school in July
Africa2 weeks ago
Reports comes five months after the last outbreak ended
Africa2 weeks ago
Recommendation of Mosquirix vaccine could potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives annually.
Africa2 weeks ago
Police arrest suspects with bomb-making materials, including explosives, wires, nails and phones
Africa3 weeks ago
Clement Chiwaya, 50, was reportedly frustrated "with the implementation of his conditions of service"
Africa3 weeks ago
Police blame Al-Qaeda-linked terror group Al Shabaab for blast
Africa1 month ago
Sudan’s military said 21 officers and a number of soldiers had been detained in connection to the coup attempt, and a search continued for others.
Africa1 month ago