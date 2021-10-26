Sudan suspends all flights until October 30

Protesters take to the streets to demonstrate against the military takeover.

By Reuters Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 7:21 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 7:24 PM

Sudan’s civil aviation authority on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until Saturday, the airport said.

The head of the civil aviation authority told Reuters that the suspension was due to the current events in the country.

However, Ibrahim Adlan said that Sudanese airspace remains open to passing flights.

Meanwhile, Sudan's top general has defended the army's seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war as protesters took to the streets on Tuesday, after a day of deadly clashes, to demonstrate against the military takeover.