Sudan suspends all flights until October 30

Fifty one bodies recovered, 69 still unaccounted for
Africa2 weeks ago
Sudan’s civil aviation authority on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until Saturday, the airport said.
The head of the civil aviation authority told Reuters that the suspension was due to the current events in the country.
However, Ibrahim Adlan said that Sudanese airspace remains open to passing flights.
Meanwhile, Sudan's top general has defended the army's seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war as protesters took to the streets on Tuesday, after a day of deadly clashes, to demonstrate against the military takeover.
Fifty one bodies recovered, 69 still unaccounted for
Africa2 weeks ago
About 150 students went missing after armed men raided the school in July
Africa2 weeks ago
Reports comes five months after the last outbreak ended
Africa2 weeks ago
Recommendation of Mosquirix vaccine could potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives annually.
Africa2 weeks ago
Police arrest suspects with bomb-making materials, including explosives, wires, nails and phones
Africa3 weeks ago
Clement Chiwaya, 50, was reportedly frustrated "with the implementation of his conditions of service"
Africa3 weeks ago
Police blame Al-Qaeda-linked terror group Al Shabaab for blast
Africa1 month ago
Sudan’s military said 21 officers and a number of soldiers had been detained in connection to the coup attempt, and a search continued for others.
Africa1 month ago