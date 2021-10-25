UAE

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

Khartoum - Hamdok calls on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully.

By Reuters

Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 10:38 AM

Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution".


