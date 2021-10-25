Sudan coup triggers alarm across world

United States says it was deeply alarmed at reports of the military takeover.

From the US to the Arab league, the world reacted with alarm after an apparent coup in Sudan where armed forces detained the prime minister.

The chaos follows weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures that have ruled under an uneasy power-sharing agreement since former strongman Omar Al Bashir was ousted.

The UAE said it is following the developments in Sudan, and called on all parties to maintain calm, avoid escalation and restore stability as soon as possible.

Taking to Twitter, a foreign ministry official stressed the need to preserve the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the sovereignty and unity of Sudan.

The United States said it was “deeply alarmed” at reports of the military takeover. “This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration (which outlines the transition) and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people,” US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said in a statement on Twitter.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the military’s takeover and urged the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok and all other officials must be released immediately,” Guterres tweeted.

Germany condemned the reports, calling for an “immediate end” to the action.

“The news of a new coup attempt in Sudan is troubling,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

“I call on everyone in Sudan responsible for security and order to continue Sudan’s transition to democracy and to respect the will of the people.”

The Arab League urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal, as it sounded alarm.

“Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan,” the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat called for the “immediate resumption” of dialogue between Sudan’s military and civilians after security forces detained senior figures in the country’s transitional government.

The EU called for the release of Sudan’s civilian leaders and insisted “violence and bloodshed must be avoided”.

“The EU is very concerned about Sudan’s military forces reportedly putting Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest, as well as detaining other members of the civilian leadership, and we urge for their fast release,” European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told journalists.

South Africa said it was “deeply concerned about the apparent ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan’s political transition”, calling for the immediate release of officials.

“We reject and condemn any attempt at an unconstitutional change of government,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.