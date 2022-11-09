Striking Kenya Airways pilots to 'resume duty' Wednesday: union

Residents of the capital Kampala, a city of about 1.5 million people, said they were anxious as outbreaks are difficult to contain in urban environments
Kenya Airways pilots will end their days-long strike and return to work on Wednesday morning, their union said, after a court ordered staff to resume operations in a breakthrough for the beleaguered airline.
"Our members shall resume duty" by 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Wednesday," the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said in a statement released late Tuesday, after their walkout forced hundreds of flight cancellations and left thousands of passengers stranded.
The airline had cancelled most of its flights on Monday as the pilots' strike entered its third day, with the government threatening disciplinary action if staff did not return to work.
The strike has exacerbated the woes facing the troubled national carrier, which has been running losses for years, despite the government pumping in millions of dollars to keep it afloat.
The airline, which is jointly-owned by the government and Air France-KLM, is one of the biggest in Africa, connecting multiple countries to Europe and Asia.
The protesting pilots, who make up 10 per cent of the workforce, were pressing for the reinstatement of contributions to a provident fund and payment of all salaries stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ:
The fire is burning near the camp Karanga site used by climbers ascending the mountain, at about 4,000 metres altitude
There have been 60 confirmed and 20 probable infections, as well as 44 deaths, since the outbreak began in Uganda last month
The world's biggest vaccine maker, and part of a conglomerate run by Indian billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, it will supply the doses free of cost
Tigray forces say efforts to bring about a cessation of hostilities underscore the gravity of the humanitarian catastrophe
Travel barred in Mubende and Kassanda after 19 deaths and 58 confirmed cases of the disease
Gambia has set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with the deaths caused by cough syrups made by Indian firm
Captain Ibrahim Traore led disgruntled junior officers in the second coup in eight months to hit the west African country