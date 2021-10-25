Special Envoy says US deeply alarmed at reports of military takeover in Sudan

Khartoum - Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration.

By Reuters Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 10:26 AM

US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman said on Monday the United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan.

On the official Twitter of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration and puts at risk US assistance to the country.