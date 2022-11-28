Somali troops overpower militants to end hotel siege

Eight civilians and one soldier killed in the attack by six Al Shabaab insurgents on Villa Rose hotel in Mogadishu

A Somacare ambulance carrying an unidentified wounded person drives into the Kalkaal hospital after Al Shabaab militants attacked Villa Rose hotel, in Mogadishu. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 10:10 PM

Somali security forces stormed a hotel in the capital on Monday to end a near day-long siege by Al Shabaab militants who killed nine people at the building near the president’s residence in the capital, police said.

Gunfire crackled from inside the hotel as the special forces fought the militants more than 12 hours after the group stormed the building in the centre of Mogadishu.

A police spokesperson said 60 civilians had been rescued, while a government minister said he and others had kicked down a door to escape after being caught in the hotel following evening prayers when a suicide bomber struck and the gunbattle broke out.

The assault underscores the continuing ability of the Al Qaeda-allied militants to stage deadly attacks with sometimes high casualties inside the city even as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government presses an offensive against them.

“The operation at the hotel Rose has been concluded,” Sadik Aden Ali, the police spokesperson said, referring to the Villa Rose hotel where the siege occurred.

Ali said the militants had killed eight civilians and later added that one soldier had also died in the siege. Five soldiers were injured, he said.

Six Al Shabaab fighters had been involved in the attack, with one blowing himself up and five shot dead by the security forces, Ali said. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that it was targeting the nearby presidential palace.

Government officials in Mogadishu often use the Villa Rose hotel for meetings. Some officials also live there.

Somalia’s environment minister Adam Aw Hirsi said the assault on the hotel, where he lives, began with a deafening explosion by a suicide bomber who was followed by militants on foot to breach the perimeter of the heavily guarded hotel.

“I had exited the hotel mosque where we performed the evening prayer in congregation when the explosion hit. The roof of the VIP room I was in flew and glasses shattered far and wide,” Hirsi told Reuters, describing the scene of the attack.

“Then bullets rained in all directions,” he said, adding that he, a friend and another minister fled the building through a back exit. “Many people followed us to the exit, we broke the door with collective kicks and we exited to safety,” he said.

Asked what the government would do next, he said there was no turning back and the government would “not let up the fight”.

Somalia government forces, supported by clan militias and, at times, African Union troops and US air strikes, have made a number of battlefield gains in offensive against Al Shabaab over the last three months.

The US military has conducted several air strikes against the Al Shabaab this year, but it was not clear whether it was involved in Monday’s battle.

Despite being pushed back, Al Shabaab has still been able to stage large attacks on both civilian and military targets.

Somalia’s parliament said it had postponed a scheduled session for both of its houses on Monday as the siege unfolded.